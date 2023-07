Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 00:55







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are 20 years old and have gone from meeting for the first time in an under-12 tournament in Mallorca, corresponding to the Tennis Europe circuit, to fighting today, eight years later, for a place in the Wimbledon semifinals. Be …

This content is exclusive for subscribers