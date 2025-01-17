New sensations have arrived on the professional circuit. When the Next Gen destined to take over from the Big Three has not yet finished delivering the final blow and settling at the top, Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien have arrived. About them they have asked one of the leaders of the new generation, Carlos Alcaraz, who He has left them an unusual ‘advice’.

“I’ve seen the level they have. I haven’t seen much about Tien, but I saw a little last night and it’s incredible. I was a little surprised by their level. I don’t know what ranking they’re going to get, but they have a lot of potential“said the world number three. “I speak as if I were 30 years old… I’m only two years older than them. The advice I give you? Don’t let them beat me, I guess“he added, laughing.

The Murcian tennis player also revealed how far he believes they can go: “I see them capable of surpassing anyone, including me. They have the level. Yesterday I saw Tien beating Medvedev in five sets, it was spectacular, then Fonseca playing his first five-set matches. “They are gaining experience, and the more they have they will be even more dangerous.”

And it is that The North American tennis player is already in the third round of the Australian Open, where he will face Ugo Humbert, after a monumental victory over Daniil Medvedev (6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-6 and 7-6 (7). Brazilian, for its part, he said goodbye to Melbourne in the second roundagainst Lorenzo Sonego (6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3), but after leaving very good feelings defeating Andrey Rublev (7-6 (1), 6-3 and 7-6(5).

Carlos Alcaraz will return to the court this Sunday to face Jack Draper in the round of 16 of the Australian Grand Slam. “If I play against Draper It’s going to be a complicated match. It has a very good level. We were going to train together at the academy during the preseason, but in the end it couldn’t be,” said the one from El Palmar, before the British defeated Aleksandar Vukic in a four-hour match.