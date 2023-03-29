The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz told an anecdote on Tuesday about the way in which he motivates himself in the hours before his matches. And it is related to music, cinema and another sport: boxing.

Alcaraz won 6-4, 6-4 against Tommy Paul and met Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. He avenged with a great performance the defeat that Paul had inflicted on him last summer in Montreal, in the only precedent.

“The key was that I didn’t attack all the time. I did it well on the net, well with my forehand, with the backhand, with the serve, I played a very complete game,” he said.

“Today I was more relaxed, in Montreal I was more nervous. I’m happy with the way I played, I had a good time, I smiled all the time,” he continued.

Carlos Alcaraz collapses on the court just finished the US Open final.

He also stressed that he has a good friendship with Paul off the track and was convinced that they will play “many more times” together in the coming years.

Carlos Alcaraz’s motivation: Rocky’s music

Alcaraz revealed that he always listens and sings “very loud” with his coaching staff the songs from the movie Rocky, in particular ‘Eye of the tiger’ by Survivor.

“I always remember Rocky’s movies, all of Rocky’s songs. Every game day, I put three Rocky songs in the car, like ‘Eye of the Tiger,'” Alcaraz said at the end of his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul in which he qualified for the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1,000.

“We sing them with my team, we sing very loud, it’s something that motivates me a lot,” he added at the ‘Tennis Channel’ table, owner of the rights in the United States, with a smile.

The story of Rocky, the movie that inspires Alcaraz

The Rocky saga began in 1976, with the story of a boxer of Italian origin, Rocky Balboa, who received the opportunity to fight the world champion, Apollo Creed. The film, starring Sylvester Stallone, won the Best Picture Oscar that year.

The fight between Balboa and Creed is one of the famous ones in the cinema. See also Champions League quarter-final draw: teams, when it is, how to watch it and what about the semis and final

Rocky’s story spawned five more films, to which a spin-off was added, Creed, which tells the story of his rival’s son and later a great friend, who was born from an extramarital affair and who begins his boxing career after dating from jail.

Creed has also been a successful saga and a third movie based on this character came out this year.

