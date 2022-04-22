Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the last four at the ATP tournament of Barcelona at the expense of Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 18-year-old Spaniard defeated the number 1 of the seeding list in front of a frenzied crowd 6-4 5-7 6-2. Due to the victory, Alcaraz will be in the top 10 of the world ranking from Monday.

Alcaraz led 6-4 4-1, but Tsitsipas – who won the Monte Carlo masters tournament on Sunday – showed resilience and actually won six of the next seven games. In the third set Alcaraz quickly ran out to 4-0 and this time he did not relinquish his large lead.

For Alcaraz it was already his second victory of the day. Earlier on Friday, he had already defeated his compatriot Jaume Munar 6-3 6-3. The rain earlier in the week messed up the schedule.

Last year, Tsitsipas reached the final in Barcelona. He then lost in an exciting three-setter to Rafael Nadal, who is not in Catalonia this year.

Alcaraz will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the last four on Saturday. Diego Schwartzman from Argentina and Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta are in the other semi-final.