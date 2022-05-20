The young Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz already knows his first stone on the road to Roland Garros, or what is the same, his rival in round one of the Gallic tournament. The one from El Palmar will face the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, 28 years old and number 141 in the world, this Sunday. The one from Córdoba agreed to the Grand Slam that is played in the French capital thanks to the loss of one of the tennis players who appeared in the final draw, which in racket sport is known as ‘lucky losers’.

Thus, Carlos Alcaraz’s first obstacle in Paris seems simple on paper. The Murcian, number 4 in the world, must pass over the Argentine player on clay. Carlitos will have an easy start in the tournament, but the table will get more complicated as the competition progresses.

In the second round, his rival would be Albert Ramos or Thanasi Kokkinakis. And the third game for the Murcian could be against Sebastian Korda, his executioner and the only tennis player who could beat him on clay. In the round of 16, his potential rival would be Cameron Norrie and in the quarterfinals, Zverev. The main course would play in the ‘semis’, when Charly could face each other again against Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic. If the one from El Palmar overcomes all the obstacles and proves once again that he is one of the best tennis players in the world by getting into the final, in the last stop of the tournament he could be waiting for Tsitsipas or Medvedev.