“It’s a dream come true,” explained Carlos Alcaraz with a golden glass in his hands. Not just any trophy, no, the Wimbledon Champion’s Cup. A title that cost him four hours and 43 minutes to snatch from the clutches of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4) and that will last forever in his memory and that of those who enjoyed it with him.

Captured by the victory and with emotion on the surface, Alcaraz, who had experienced a roller coaster of feelings throughout the match, went to meet his family in the stands. There, his parents melted into a hug, Juan Carlos Ferrero cried and he burst in with the honor of already being champion at the All England Club.

And he had achieved it as he wanted, defeating the greatest. “It’s going to be the best moment of my life,” he explained before the game, and turned the promise into reality. He came out nervous, self-conscious before center court and against an opponent who had accumulated forty matches on this court without losing and a string of years unbeaten. Nobody could beat him and the Serbian himself boasted of his superiority. “Everyone wants to beat me, but nobody can,” he said a few days ago.

Seeing the 6-1 that he nailed to Alcaraz in the first set, his words also smelled of prophecy. Because the Murcian was uncomfortable, lost and overwhelmed by a situation that was unreal for his age. “At 20 years old, you don’t expect to be here,” he qualified after the meeting. But the truth is that, at the age of 20, Alcaraz is more than capable of dealing with these moments and he showed it in the second set. He was always better than Djokovic in the second set, but he was unable to shake the shadow of him. The Serbian held on and held on until he cornered his prey at the ideal point, that of the ‘tie break’.

There Djokovic had fifteen consecutive wins, a historical record for the Grand Slams and life insurance. If he made it to the tiebreaker, it was an assured set. If he went 2-0 up, it was a sure win-he hadn’t lost that income since 2010-. And Djokovic, who went 3-0 up, enjoyed a set point. An instant in which he got confused and made one of the worst mistakes of the game. He backhanded the net and cursed himself, knowing it was an improper mistake on his part. He gave up the next two points as well and with them the set.

Djokovic went from 2-0 to 1-1 and had given wings to a monster that he was beginning to enjoy. There is no one more dangerous than Alcaraz if he is having fun. The Murcian began to play better in the background, making fewer mistakes and serving better. He shone and took advantage of a Djokovic that 70% of him is capable of winning almost everyone, except Alcaraz.

The Spaniard delved into the moment and, with a game of 26 minutes in between, swept the third set (6-1) and put himself in a position to accelerate for the match. With 1-0 and 40-15, under the service of Djokovic, Alcaraz suffered the first spasm of fear. He lost the first two balls of ‘break’ -of a total of fifteen that he would waste- and was drowned by the pressure. Without overwhelming tennis, it was enough for Djokovic to take the match to a fifth set, territory for the jackal.

On twelve occasions, Djokovic has reached the fifth set at Wimbledon, he won eleven of them and only lost one, against Mario Ancic thirteen years ago. Dangerous, even more so when he enjoyed a break ball already with 1-0 on the scoreboard. Like a boxer who endures a beating to counterattack, Alcaraz recovered from a point that he had lost three times and, without knowing how, avoided the ‘break’. Once again, a single point changed everything.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic’s service the following game and, between scares and scares, he held the advantage. Until the last game. 5-4 and serve for him. Nerves, drama and uncertainty. With 30-30 it was a heads or tails. He came out heads. With 40-30, he shook the racket, the Alcaraz family and the center. Until a short ball from the Spanish led Djokovic to crash into the net. Champion. Alcaraz threw himself to the ground, moments before hugging Djokovic and fleeing towards his box, where his people were waiting for him. The dream of a boy from El Palmar was fulfilled.

“It is a dream that has come true, but even if I had lost, I would be very proud of myself. Making history in such a beautiful tournament, in a final against a legend of our sport, is a dream,” said Alcaraz, who also claims to be number one in the world and to be the fifth Spaniard to win at Wimbledon. Manolo Santana, Conchita Martinez, Rafael Nadal, Garbiñe Muguruza and Carlos Alcaraz.