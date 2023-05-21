Based on effort and perseverance, Carlos Alcantara built an impeccable career in the world of film and television. National productions of him have achieved impressive numbers at the box office. In addition, the actor is characterized by having very good availability and kindness with people who want to meet him. However, a not so pleasant incident has stood out among the popular ‘Cachín’ and the youtuber Henry Spencer. In the following note know all the details.

Carlos Alcantara recently made headlines for refusing to talk to Henry Spencer. “I do not have anything to talk to you”, said the national producer when the influencer approached him. At this, Henry’s face was shocked and the people who were around him did not hesitate to notice it.

Why doesn’t Carlos Alcántara want to talk to Henry Spencer?

It all started at the beginning of this year at the avant premiere of the film “Asu mare: the friends”. Henry was in the place along with some of the media and proceeded to ask the artist questions, without expecting that one of Carlos’ answers would unleash various headlines that played against the actor as well.

As a result, Carlos Alcántara did not want to speak to Henry Spencer anymore. In this regard, the content creator was sorry and assured that none of his questions had any bad intentions with the Peruvian artist.

What did Carlos Alcántara say after the incident?

Carlos Alcántara gave an interview for La República, some time ago, clarifying what was said in that question with Henry Spencer. The actor asserted that the content creator was in charge of making that response go viral quickly and that they intended to discredit his work.

“If you review that fateful interview of this boy (Luis Carlos Burneo), who moves heaven and earth to become more famous and is now happy with his Luces Award… But he made sure that this ran like wildfire, he and others four who even took it upon themselves to make a production to misinform and discredit my work. They ask me: ‘How are you doing as a director?’; and I say: ‘Wow, a super nice, enriching experience.’ I am happy because, listen to me, I have been an actor for 36 years, of which all my life I am super observant; in the ‘Asu mare!’ I have almost been co-director, because I am in all the processes”, Alcántara asserted, for this medium, at that time.

How did Henry Spencer try to reconcile with Carlos Alcántara?

henry spencer He confessed that he wanted to fix the incident with Carlos on several occasions, but that he did not receive any response. Likewise, she explained that she tried to get closer to him through close friends, but the “no” as an answer is real and blunt.

“I have made tremendous efforts with close friends, with intermediary people, to talk with Carlos. He doesn’t want to talk to me. Not even to interview him, to approach him and say: ‘Hey, Carlos, I want to explain that I went to your carpet to ironize about a topic that was a trend.’ Nobody has taken it in a bad way ”, Spencer once asserted for an interview on YouTube.