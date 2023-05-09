He actor Carlos Alcántara, recognized for starring in movies and series on national television and abroad, said that his passion It’s not just comedy and acting. Over the weekend, she expressed her preference for nature and this time she decided to practice bird watching in the Fernández ravine, in the Máncora district of the Piura region.

The popular cachin He confessed that, for 50 years, he has had a passion for birds. Precisely, Carlos Alcantara He mentioned in his social networks that he likes to observe these species to learn about their colors, their flight, their customs and, above all, their songs. In his post, he wrote that he likes to look closely at these species.

The comedian came to Piura to practice bird watching. Photo: Facebook Carlos Alcantara.

“Here is my other passion, since I was a child I have watched birds. I would always spend hours looking at them and analyzing them, their colors, their flight, their customs and above all their songs. 50 years have passed and I still do the same thing and with the same passion! Here, a scarlet woodpecker (Dryobates callonotus). Quebrada Fernández (Máncora)”, wrote Carlos Alcántara.

The Fernández ravine is located 4 kilometers north of Máncora. This is one of the tourist attractions of Piura for being a place for bird watching preferred by researchers and national and foreign tourists.

