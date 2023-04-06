Carlos Alcantara has enchanted critics with “The Year of the Tiger”, a Dominican film that immerses the viewer in a plot full of comedy, mystery and even gore. In that tape, distributed by Star (a Disney company), he meets with his former colleagues from Pataclaun and many seem to have liked the result. However, the one that has stuck like beer hops in the throats of thousands of viewers has been “Asu mare: friends”, the spin-off of the criticized saga “Asu mare” in which ‘Cachín’ debuted as director, because it has not had, perhaps, the expected reception.

In an interview with La República, the famous critic Ricardo Bedoya explained that "Los amigos" has no narrative continuity. It's an accumulation of loose situations."



‘Cachín’ launches against haters

alcantara He has just been interviewed by the specialized media Cine O’Culto on an Instagram Live. Among the points that were touched on in the conversation, the actor did not hesitate to refer to all the beating he has received for his recent comedies. Let’s remember that “Los amigos”, despite the great turnout it generated, was certainly taken as a “failed” bet due to its unconvincing story and technical details.

Given this, the artist confessed that, initially, the bad comments affected him and he even made an effort to try to explain to those who wrote to him. Although he says he has overcome the impasse and has changed his perspective, the truth is that he did not hesitate to respond to his haters.

“They have done the f*** my job to get likes”, he was heard saying in part of the broadcast. Specifically, ‘Cachín’ commented that the press seemed to have been merciless with the negative part of his productions, which prevented more people from deciding on their own whether they were going to see his feature films or not.

In a recent Instagram Live, 'Cachín' said that he will deny interviews to his detractors.

Likewise, he commented that he already has “on file” those “riders” who joined the hate and that he will not allow them to interview him: “You will continue doing the same, I will not, I will continue advancing,” he declared in another part of the conversation.

