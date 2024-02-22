The actor Carlos Alcantara, remembered for his time on TV with 'Pataclaun' and for starring in the three 'Asu mare!' films, he surprised all his followers, this Thursday, February 22, by making a unexpected publication on his Instagram account. The artist usually makes news for his statements in the media; However, on this occasion he shared a photograph that left more than one user shocked In Internet. In this note we tell you what this commented post is about.

What happened to Carlos Alcántara?

The Peruvian artist who participated in different projects in film, theater and television shocked his fans by publishing a photograph in which he is seen completely naked and back. The snapshot, which quickly went viral on social networks, was accompanied by a short message: “Free yourself now!”

As expected, many were confused because they did not understand the reason for its publication. Thus, various types of opinions, both positive and negative, were generated. Some even joked that he had gotten the platform confused and that he should have uploaded it to OnlyFans.

Carlos Alcántara amazes on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Alcántara

Some comments that took the fact anecdotally and supported it say: “Beautiful photo, super natural and artistic. What's sad is the rottenness of people's thinking, especially the macho ones. You are really free in everything, I admire you,” “The photo is very nice, I see it as artistic and not at all vulgar, really, people's mentality must change, but it is difficult to make them see it differently. I admire you a lot and keep moving forward.”

What is Carlos Alcántara's Instagram account?

The actor Carlos Alcantara upload to your Instagram account Cachinalcantara various types of content: photos and videos of his daily life, trips, his family life and some memories of projects in which he participated in the past.

What did Carlos Alcántara say in the face of criticism for his latest film?

After the premiere of 'Asu Mare: Los Amigos', a national film in which Carlos Alcántara participated as director, the artist did not stop receiving all kinds of criticism for his inexperience in such an important position and because he also assured that he had “seen tutorials in YouTube” to be able to direct the aforementioned feature film.

Carlos Alcántara was criticized for 'Asu mare!'. Photo: diffusion

“It has a purpose: to entertain and talk about friendship. People who see me on the street tell me: 'I saw the movie, you don't know how much fun I had!'. That's what interests me. A specialist's review “Welcome, but I cannot accept that they laugh underestimating my work,” expressed in an interview with our media.

