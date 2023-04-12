Carlos Alcantara recently released “The Year of the Tiger”, a Dominican film that has ‘rescued’ him from the hate he received after the release of “Asu mare: los amigos”. This spin-off of the Peruvian saga, although it achieved a large audience, did not avoid putting Cachín in the eye of the storm, either because the critics considered it a “failed” bet, but also because the actor himself commented that this Tondero production was directed by watching “tutorials”. With this, bad publicity spread like wildfire.

Carlos Alcántara did not hesitate to send strong messages to his haters during a recent interview. What did he say? Photo: LR composition/YouTube Capture/Tondero

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Alcántara defends “Asu mare 4” and sends a message to haters: “They have done my job for likes”

Carlos Alcántara responds to haters

It is not a mystery that various Peruvian comedies, especially those that hit theaters thanks to Tondero, have sparked great controversy regarding their narrative quality and cast of talents. However, “Asu mare: the friends” directed negativity to Carlos Alcantarawho previously commented that they “did my ****” their work for likes.

Now, in an interview with RPP, he sent a new message to his detractors: “They have told me things like that I am to blame for the degradation of national cinema. The networks are powerful, many come together to misinform and crush.”

YOU CAN SEE: “The Year of the Tiger” saved ‘Cachín’ from the mess of “Asu mare”: comedy, suspense and gore!

However, he commented that the reception from ordinary fans is totally different: “In the street, I receive another response from people, who tell me: ‘You don’t know how happy it makes me to see my dad laugh with your film’ ; the other is people who hide to say nonsense and gain likes”.

“I didn’t make the taquito movie, I’m not the one they say, I’m not mediocre, otherwise I wouldn’t have such a successful careerI have earned everything by working honestly,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Bedoya criticizes the controversial “Asu mare 4”: “Absolutely failed film” | INTERVIEW

Carlos Alcántara’s interview with Henry Spencer went viral. Photo: YouTube capture

YOU CAN SEE: “Asu mare 4” is more advertising than cinema: 2 hours of grief, 0 talent and 1000 errors

Cachín denies being “director of tutorials”

As we mentioned before, Cachín gained great media attention after the premiere of “Asu mare: the friends” after he revealed, in an interview with Henry Spencer, that he saw “tutorials” to direct the tape. But the actor considers that they took his statements out of context.

“Actually, the word was not tutorials, what I have seen have been a couple of master classes, one by (Alfonso) Cuarón and another by Guillermo del Toro. But I have been seeing for a long time why I also take photos, I also have my equipment, I go to photography direction courses, direction ”, he commented in an interview for La República.

“But I said, well, out there in a light way: ‘I must have seen that way’ (the tutorials), but that doesn’t make me my director,” he added.

#Carlos #Alcántara #blame #degradation #national #cinema #mediocre