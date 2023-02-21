The actor Carlos Alcantara confessed in an interview with Harry Spencer’s Room who has no studies in film directing or something similar.

Carlos Alcantara premiered in style the fourth episode of his film “Asu mare” and at the avant premiere he gave some statements that generated controversy on social networks. Recently, a video of the user Fátima Absi on the TikTok platform, who replicated the images of Harry Spencer’s Room, caused a stir by sharing what was said by the popular ‘Cachín’ on the red carpet. It is worth saying that the Peruvian film has not managed to convince all movie fans and they do not hesitate to express their observations.

Carlos Alcántara reveals that he has no directing or film studies

On this occasion, the words given by Carlos Alcántara about his position not only as an actor, but also as director of the Peruvian film went viral. “I think it’s accumulating experience. I haven’t studied directing, but let’s say that now, when I had to take over directing, I started to watch some tutorials,” he said.

Then, to the surprise of the interviewer, Carlos Alcántara stressed again that he has no directing studies and knows very little about cinema. “Yes, because (…) I am not a person trained in directing or trained in cinema. If you ask me about cinema, I really don’t know much”he concluded.

Carlos Alcántara does not rule out continuing with the “Asu mare” saga

Carlos Alcántara commented on his impressions of the premiere of “Asu mare” and did not rule out continuing to release more films, although he assured that he could innovate with the film’s title.

“I think more (films) can come, but not necessarily be called ‘Asu mare’. Here has begun a new stage in my professional career. I have a parallel as an actor and a director, where I have seen that the result is liking ”, he commented in an interview with RPP.