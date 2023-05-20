Carlos Alcantara He is once again the target of accusations after having starred in a peculiar incident with the communicator Henry Spencer when he was at a press conference for the launch of the radio soap opera “La china hereje”. The national actor had been taking pictures with the guests of the event, when, when it was his turn to be face to face with the youtuber, he gave him a firm response in front of all the guests. The reason for his rebuff would be related to the interview he gave the content creator months ago, in which he was left in a bad light in front of public opinion for revealing how he carried out the direction of his film “Asu mare: friends” .

Did Carlos Alcántara snub Henry Spencer?

On a new occasion, with a microphone and camera in hand, Henry Spencer was waiting his turn at the “La china hereje” podcast event to be able to exchange a few words with the actor Carlos Alcántara, without imagining the harsh response he would give him. When he was face to face, the actor went in another direction to avoid answering his questions.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Alcántara: what has been your passion for 50 years and where in Peru do you practice it?

“I have nothing to talk to you about, you know why“, “Cachín” is heard saying in the video clip that Exitosa shared on his social networks.

Why did Carlos Alcántara rude to Henry Spencer?

The misunderstanding between Carlos Alcántara and Henry Spencer took place in February 2023, when the red carpet of “Asu mare: los amigos” took place, a Peruvian film directed by Alcántara. Back then, the actor gave an interview to the content creator and candidly revealed that he directed the Peruvian film by watching tutorials.

It only took a few hours for his controversial statement to flood social networks and he was stoned to death by dozens of netizens. As a result, Alcántara believed that Luis Carlos Burneo had malicious intentions by broadcasting a short clip of the conversation instead of the full interview in which he explained the reason for what he said.

#Carlos #Alcántara #rudeness #Henry #Spencer #conference #quotI #talk #youquot