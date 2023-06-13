Carlos Alcantara continues to respond with indignation to criticism against his film “Asu mare: friends (Asu mare 4)”, which he directed and is the first film in the saga in which he does not appear. The interpreter was invited to the podcast of Jesus Alzamora on YouTube and referred to these questions that continue to drag him down to this day. There, he defended his work and sarcastic comparisons with renowned international directors.

What did Carlos Alcántara say about comparisons?

Carlos Alcántara addressed the camera and with an ironic tone replied: “Do you think I’m going to make a movie pretending to be Spielberg, Tarantino or Kurosawa. You have to be an egg *** to think that this humble servant is going to want to make a movie (the same). So don’t compare me,” she said.

Carlos Alcántara is the director of “Asu mare: los amigos”. Photo: diffusion/Tondero

In addition, he stressed that he has a way of telling his stories —he did it this way in his first facet as director of “Asu mare: friends”—. “I have my way of counting, I have my humor and it makes me want to make a movie like that. What’s the problem?” He said in a chat with Jesus Alzamora.

Is Carlos Alcántara a comedian?

On the other hand, Carlos Alcantara it exploded due to the questioning of people who point to him as a comedian and ask him to dedicate himself to something other than film directing. “People who put ‘dedicate yourself to comedy’…”, questioned ‘Cachín’.

“The only major international award, such as the Malaga Festival, I won for ‘Watchdog’, (in which) I don’t make faces or smile. It’s serious and it’s a thriller,” said the actor. “I’m not a comedian, I could have done comedy things, but I’m not,” he said in the video.

What does Carlos Alcántara say about criticism?

about her coexistence with criticism on social networks after the premiere on Netflix of her film "Asu mare: los amigos". He questioned those who bounced the information from her statement at the avant premiere of the film, in which she said that she watched YouTube "tutorials" on film directing.

“It has been a lack of respect. I woke up one day and went from being an actor with the affection of the people to some insults that I had never experienced. It is impossible to direct (alone) with tutorials. And the film is a resounding success,” he noted.

Carlos Alcántara in the controversy over his statements on film direction. Photo: Composition/LR

