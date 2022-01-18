Around the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, the Pataclaun program achieved great success throughout Peru due to its irreverent style and the charisma of its protagonists. Johanna San Miguel, Carlos Carlin, Wendy Ramos, Gonzalo Torres and Carlos Alcántara achieved stardom during the more than two years they lasted on the Latin Frequency signal.

The popular ‘Cachín’ was perhaps the one who took the most advantage of his popularity to make the leap in his career as an artist and actor. Precisely, the protagonist of Asu Mare used social networks to raise his voice of protest regarding the television show that launched him to stardom.

Carlos Alcántara furious after Pataclaun album without authorization

Carlos Alcántara hung up on his account Twitter a screenshot of a post promoting an album of Pataclaun. The actor pointed out that this editorial did not have the necessary authorization, so he left a strong message next to the image.

Carlos Alcántara was one of the protagonists of Pataclaun. Photo: Twitter

“Not only have we been exploited on some channels, but now they also release an album without our consent and continue to profit from us as if nothing,” he said.

Carlos Alcántara demands royalties for the actors of Pataclaun

A few years ago, Carlos Alcántara had already referred to the constant repetitions of Pataclaun through the Latina signal. The protagonist of Asu Mare indicated that the channel continued to generate profits with the program, but that it did not share them with the protagonists.

“It is an abuse that they continue to broadcast your product and you don’t get anything. There are no royalties for the actors, but the TV channels continue to earn. I hope that one day this situation will be resolved,” he said at the time.