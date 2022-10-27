Carlos Alcántara and the producer Tondero confirmed the return of the movie “Asu mare 4″. This film, which recounts the childhood of the popular ‘Cachín’, will have an anecdotal event for the artist in question, since the national production will be his first film as a film director.

However, after his success in the “Pataclaun” program, the multifaceted had a fleeting step in hosting an open signal program. Precisely, there he was the protagonist of a well-remembered event on national television.

It was about “Lemon lime”space of América Televisión in 2004. In that midday program, Laura Huarcayo and Carlos Alcántara were chosen to host the magazine.

However, the duo did not last long, since the comedian resigned from the PRO TV show live.

“I was called to this program because of my transparency and I am very grateful for that. But my mother taught me to be consistent with my values ​​and ideas. Ladies, I apologize if I ever gave an abrupt opinion. Thank you very much for all the love. What I did was for you (…). I prefer to avoid speculation, so I choose to resign publicly. From today I leave “Lime lemon”. Thanks, Laura. Bye” limited the actor.

It should be noted that this was the last time the actor worked as a television presenter.

Why did Carlos Alcántara resign from “Lime lemon”?

After unexpectedly resigning from the program, Carlos Alcántara gave an interview to the journalist César Hildebrandt. In that dialogue, the now film director explained the reasons that led him to make that decision:

“Perhaps it was not the right way and I apologize to the housewives, to Laura (Huarcayo), but my attitude was the consequence of contamination that I could no longer stand. My intention was only to bring joy to midday. But I don’t want to belong to this circus anymore.” sentenced.

Susel Paredes joins the cast of “Asu mare 4″

Through social networks, Carlos Alcántara and politics were shown together in some photographs and announced that Susel Paredes will make a brief cameo in “Asu mare 4″: “I plan to appear to have a little fun, but no one will know that it is me, although cool If someone recognizes me When directing this film, I’m going to have to be in my head in everything, more than ever, it would be difficult to direct and act.

‘Tarrón’ will not be in “Asu mare 4″

During the programming of “Speaking eggs”, Ricardo Mendoza said that he will not be present in the saga of his uncle Carlos Alcántara. This news discouraged his followers, who expected to see him on stage in this next release.

“There will be one more. I was going to act in that four (fourth movie); What’s more, I was going to be the protagonist, but recent events have made them want to do without me, and, logically, I do without them, ”she said at the beginning.

Finally, he added: “I had a meeting with those people and they gave me a flower: ‘We are going to take another route and we no longer have your character,'” he said, adding that this decision was timely for him: “That’s good because I I’m taking another route where they can’t pay me the money I need. I came with the same.”