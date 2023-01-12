The movie trailer and poster are now available The Year of the Tiger starring actors Carlos Alcántara, Wendy Ramos, Gonzalo Torres, Jossi Martinez and Nashla Bogaert. The film opens in theaters across the country on Thursday, March 30.

The year of the tiger is a comedy about a restaurant that is about to go into ruin, and a married couple will do everything possible to prevent it. They will spend one and a thousand adventures, where they will have to face a series of conflicts with all kinds of people, between bad and good, gangsters and scammers.

Starring the popular ‘cachin’is written and produced by José Ramón Alamá, directed by Yasser Michelén, under the executive production of Vicente Alamá, Héctor M. Valdez, Fior D’Aliza Martínez and José Ramón Alamá.

directorial debut

A month before this premiere, Alcántara will debut as a director in Asu Mare! friends 4that it revolves around his childhood friends and that it will hit theaters on February 9, where they will be: Emilram Cossio, Miguel Vergara, Franco Cabrera and Andrés Salas.

“I feel very happy, very pleased to have had the opportunity to direct a film for the first time. I am also grateful to this wonderful group of technicians, production and above all actors. These four guys are one hell of a machine. Andrés Salas, Franco Cabrera, Miguel Vergara and Emilram Cossiowho joins this group, have really made my job much easier, much more pleasant, because they are very creative, they communicate very well with each other, they are very professional and they are creating all the time,” said the actor about his experience. in his debut.