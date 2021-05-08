The former governor of Santa Fe and current senator Carlos Alberto Reutemann continues to be admitted to the intensive care unit of a sanatorium in Santa Fe due to a digestive hemorrhage.

The former Formula 1 driver is “clinically stable, with acceptable hemodynamic parameters and you have not repeated episodes of digestive bleeding so far“According to the latest medical report released by the Santa Fe Sanatorium.

Reutemann was admitted on Wednesday for a series of studies by a group of anemia. After evaluating his situation, on Thursday it was decided to refer him to an intensive care room, since he presents a digestive hemorrhage.

Medical report on Reutemann’s state of health.

From that medical center it was reported that Reutemann “arrived by his own means to be admitted on Wednesday afternoon.”

Clarion He consulted his relatives, who avoided confirming further details about his health, although they assured that the hospitalization in a more complex room was arranged only so that the doctors could have a more exhaustive control of your condition.

The 79-year-old former governor was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the end of March after registering on the official website of the province and waiting his turn, which was granted to him for being part of one of the age groups considered to be the highest risk.

The Santa Fe Sanatorium, where Reutemann is admitted, is located in the center of the provincial capital. Photo: Google Maps.

The former pilot, twice Santa Fe governor and national senator since 2003, had undergone surgery in New York in 2017 due to a Liver cancer.

“He had a tumor in the liver. They had to do quite complex surgery because the tumor was encapsulated,” he revealed after that intervention.

“It was a very long surgery six or seven hours and it took three months to heal. I had a slow recovery, “he added about the rehabilitation process.

Carlos Reutemann in the Senate. He has represented his province in the upper house since 2003. Photo: Andres D’Elia.

Those close to the legislator explained in recent times that after that operation his health was “deteriorated” and that it left some sequels.

“The cancer that he had at the time has left him very deteriorated,” Vucasovich said in statements to Radio 2.

Reutemann began in politics from Peronism, at the hand of the late former president Carlos Menem, but later he differentiated himself by joining the Cambiemos alliance, being one of the main leaders of the interior of the country in supporting Mauricio Macri.

In 1991 he reached the governorship of Santa Fe for the first time thanks to the controversial Law of Lemas, which allowed him to be elected despite having fewer votes than the radical Horacio Usandizaga, but helped by the sum of all the PJ candidates.

In 1999 he would repeat, but this time reaching a crushing triumph on the same adversary of the UCR.

The conflict that the government of Cristina Kirchner led with the agricultural sector was a break in the relationship with the ruling party. Reutemann left block K in 2009 and that same year it was imposed to revalidate the bank as part of the Santa Fe Federal space, which had the support of a sector of the PJ.

LM