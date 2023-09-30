Carlos Alberto Ospina Duque, who served as CEO of Seguros SURA México, died due to a traffic accident.as confirmed by the company this Friday.

(Read here: ‘If something happens to me, you know who it was’: Ana María’s alerts before the feminicide)

In a message on his official social networks, Sura offers “our solidarity with the family, loved ones and colleagues of Suramericana in Latin America”this after the departure of Carlos who was linked to SURA for nearly 30 years.

(You may be interested in: Shock in Mexico: six teenagers who had been kidnapped are found dead)

In another notice from Sura to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the death was reported, due to a traffic accident.

“After a successful career in commercial positions at Seguros Sura Colombia, he accepted the invitation to be CEO of Seguros Sura El Salvador, Seguros Sura Dominican Republic and Seguros Sura México“, they remember.

“To his family, our love and gratitude, because the pleasure of having Carlos with us was possible thanks to the fact that they were with him, supporting him in every cause and being part of this house.“, ends the message.

Who was the executive?

According to the profile on Sura’s website, Ospina was a mechanical engineer from the EAFIT University of Medellín, and a Specialist in International Business from the same institution.

He also had advanced studies in Senior Management programs at the Pan-American Institute of Senior Management IPADE; Executive Program at Kellogg School of Management; and a Japanese Production Systems Training Program, at Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

In his professional experience he worked as a National Integration and Product Development Engineer at the company AUTECO, and as an Industrial Manager at the company Formas Metalmecánicas.

THE UNIVERSAL

MEXICO

GDA