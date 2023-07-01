Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Alberto Montaner, in Florida in 2019. Giorgio Viera (EFE)

The Cuban journalist and writer Carlos Alberto Montaner, one of the most emblematic and well-known faces of the opposition to the Castro regime, has died “peacefully” in Madrid this Friday at the age of 80, after battling a rare neurodegenerative disease. The intellectual died in exile, some 7,000 kilometers from his native island, whose defense of freedom was the epicenter of his extensive work, made up of thousands of articles and more than thirty books.

“On his behalf, his wife Linda, his children Gina and Carlos and his granddaughters Paola, Gabriela and Claudia thank the Spanish public health professionals, the Right to Die with Dignity Association and all the family and friends who They have shown so much affection in the final stretch of a prolific life marked by the defense of individual liberties,” read a statement issued by his family.

Montaner left Miami in October 2022 with his wife Linda to settle in Madrid, where he had previously lived since 1970 and had owned a publishing house. In his exile in Madrid, he founded the Cuban Liberal Union party with the idea of ​​preparing for a democratic transition in Cuba, a major desire that he failed to see.

On May 6, Montaner published his last column, published in various Latin American media. Not only was it a farewell, but he announced that he suffered from “a rare brain disease.” “I was diagnosed at the Gregorio Marañón hospital -one of the best in Spain- after an MRI. Three people per 100,000 suffer from it. She is not contagious, nor inherited. There is no cure for it. It is not known how it begins or why it originates. She is from the family of parkinsonism, but without tremors. Hence the confusion in the diagnosis. It is characterized by preventing me from conversing well and reading, beyond the headlines (Linda, my wife, and our daughter, Gina, read the newspapers to me), not writing everything good that has allowed me to spend more than half a century writing -among other things- a ‘syndicated’ column a week. I have written thousands of columns and I owe everything I have subsequently done to my articles,” he said. The disease is called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

I support Biden and criticize Trump

Montaner not only stood out in the field of letters and newspapers, but was a regular on international news channels, such as CNN en Español, which lamented his death. The journalist became one of the most powerful and measured voices of the Cuban exile. He is a great connoisseur of the details on the island, despite the distance imposed by 60 years of exile, and the ins and outs of the Cuban regime. But he also broke the unspoken rule of most Cubans living in Florida: Montaner supported the Democrats, specifically Joe Biden’s presidential run. In addition, he was critical of former President Donald Trump. He described Trump as having an “arrogant and overbearing character who lies or exaggerates, yells and constantly interrupts an opponent in a debate.” He charged against the relations of the former president, today prosecuted for various federal crimes, with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and his “scientific denialism” during the pandemic.

The son of a journalist and a teacher, Montaner initially sympathized with the Cuban Revolution, but soon learned of Fidel Castro’s communist orientation and joined the Rescate Revolucionario group, which opposed this trend. He was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison at age 17. With the help of other comrades from the center where he was interned, he managed to escape and found asylum in the Honduran Embassy, ​​where he remained for several months in 1961 along with 150 other people.

Already at the age of 18 and thanks to a safe-conduct Montaner traveled to the United States, where he reunited with his family and began to study Spanish-American literature at the University of Miami. Once graduated, he was a professor of literature at the University of Puerto Rico and after obtaining a scholarship he moved to Madrid, where he lived the last years of the Franco regime and the first years of democratic Spain and then began to alternate his stay in the Spanish capital. with increasingly frequent and long visits to Miami.

Montaner also had Cuban, Spanish and American nationality and had received various awards and honorary doctorates. Among his books is Manual of the Perfect Latin American Idiot, a bestseller written together with the Colombian Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza and Álvaro Vargas Llosa, son of Mario Vargas Llosa, who was one of his great friends. He also wrote novels and essays. He defended the right to a dignified death and in his memoirs he wrote: “The time has come to recapitulate. You have to pack your bags. Disappearing is a thankless activity that is only justified because it is the only irrefutable proof that we have lived”.

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) was already afflicting him in 2019, when he published his autobiography, entitled Without going further. In a tribute paid to him in September 2022 by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy in Miami, Montaner said that he was taking to Madrid an unfinished book about one of Karl Marx’s three daughters, Laura, and her husband, Paul Lafargue, born in Cuba, of which it is unknown for now if he was able to finish it. “He was a humanist, an extraordinary person. I have always seen him helping someone. He was incapable of making a bad comment about anyone, ”Carlos Sánchez Berzaín, director of the Inter-American Institute for Democracy, of which Montaner was president and director of the editorial fund, told the EFE news agency.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.