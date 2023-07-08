Bolsonaro voter, comedian said he would like an explanation from the petista about not having a higher education being president

The comedian, presenter and screenwriter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 87, said in an interview with splash that maybe it was “unhappy” in the way of talking about the pedagogical training of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura, the comedian criticized the petista for not having a university degree. He stated that he would like to ask Lula for an explanation about the fact that he does not have a higher education as head of the Executive.

“The man who does not have a high school, university, accounting, anything [ …] to be President of the Republic? That’s why the country is the way it is.”declared Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

“I was perhaps unhappy in my way of speaking, because when Vera said that ‘everyone has the right to vote’, I wanted to speak, but when I realized that I had stepped, I wanted to change the subject”explained the presenter.

“What did I mean when I said ‘how did he feel at that moment [de receber o diploma de presidente] is that I think it is the 1st time in the history of civilization that a person has a path as victorious as Lula had, without having a foundation. That’s my opinion. He didn’t have the diploma, but he had the experience, he’s a man who lived, he came from scratch”said Nobrega.

“I didn’t talk about the right to vote, voting is the same for everyone. But you know that thing where the more you stir, the more it will stink? I preferred to stop and change the subject.declared Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

The host of the program The square is oursof SBTdeclared to splash who is not a petista, but he is not a Bolsonarist either. He claimed, however, to have voted for the former president in last year’s election. “But I don’t agree with a lot of what he did”he declared.