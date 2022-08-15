





Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is the guest of the program No Censorship this Monday (15th). In a conversation with journalist Marina Machado, the comedian, writer and presenter talks about the almost 70 years he helped build the history of Brazilian radio and television.

Born in 1936 in the city of Niterói, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Alberto has a degree in Law from the Federal University of Rio, but he did little practice. Son of fellow comedian Manoel da Nóbrega, he began his career as a writer writing humorous pictures for his father’s program, on Rádio Nacional, in São Paulo, and then for the program Zilomag Showin which he went in front of the cameras, alongside Ronald Golias, on TV Paulista – Canal 5.

In 1963, he started working at TV Record. At the station, from 1966 onwards, he wrote, alongside Jô Soares, the scripts for the iconic Trapo Family. In the 1970s, he directed several programs on the defunct TV Tupi and worked at Rede Globo for 11 years, as a writer for the program Os Trapalhões. In 1987, he made his debut on SBT in the program A Praça é Nossa, inspired by his father’s Praça da Alegria, in which, sitting on a park bench, he receives characters who have entered the history of national humor.

In this edition, the guest debaters are Keila Jimenez, journalist for Record TV, and Kaká Meyer, broadcaster for Band TV and Band FM.

