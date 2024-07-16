The Argentine businessman Carlos Ahumada Kurtz arrived at the Mexico City the early morning of July 16, after being extradited from Argentina. Ahumada arrived at the Benito Juárez International Airport around 5:00 am, entering the hangar of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Smoked He was transferred to the prosecutor’s offices shortly before 6:00 am to complete the formalities of his arrest. extraditionwhich he voluntarily accepted in order to face a request for his re-arrest.

The businessman’s defense is preparing a request before a judge to decree the prescription of the crime of fraud for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009, of which he served three years and one month.

Accusations against Carlos Ahumada

Carlos Ahumada He was accused of committing a fraud generic related to public works in the City of Mexico between 2000 and 2006. In June, he was arrested for violating his parole by traveling to Panamaand was subsequently deported to Argentina thanks to a red notice from Interpol. Despite his return to MexicoAhumada cannot be detained due to a current judicial suspension.

Judge Maria del Carmen Sanchez Cisneros granted a suspension which protects Ahumada from being detained by local and federal judges, as well as by the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City. This provisional suspension ensures that Ahumada cannot be deprived of his liberty, regardless of the crime for which the order was issued.

Ahumada’s lawyer, Enrique Ostos, explained that the FGR received the businessman in the hangar and then placed him at the disposal of the Mexico City prosecutor’s office. Ostos said he will request the prescription of the sentence before a judge at the Reclusorio Norte and warned that, if any authority violates the federal suspension, they will file a complaint with the FGR.

Ostos also mentioned that Ahumada is in poor health and needs immediate medical attention. The Argentine businessman is a controversial figure in Mexico, being remembered for the ‘Video scandals of the CDMX’ during the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.