When he was a child, David Villanueva (Madrid, 1968) lived his own ‘Cinema Paradiso’ with his grandfather, projectionist of the French Institute. In the black room, which was accessed through huge stairs for a child, the grandfather kept, in addition to the cans … From the movies, your own library. In the place, which smelled of celluloid, read in Spanish and French, and practiced his first scriptures. Later, in his last childhood, he discovered ‘Pinocchio’, but not Disney’s film, but Carlo Collodi’s original novel.

And all the previous readings were erased. Pinocchio changed his life. ‘The Little Prince’ finished stirring his ideas, and when the great novels of his first youth arrived (Sánchez Ferlosio, García Márquez, Vargas Llosa …) It was already determined that the books would be an indissoluble part of their existence.

As he studied at the French Lyceum, as his mother had done before, in his literary preferences the Gauling authors also marked a certain way of interpreting life. Before devoting to books, however, at the end of the David Villanueva school, he wanted to be a ‘rock and roll star’.

He associated with a guitar and became a musician. Antonio Vega’s block musician, Luis Eduardo Aute, Santiago Auserón or Javier Krahe. Another way of being and feeling, from music, but by the hand of the word, which in his case has served to build a career in which he adds and follows works such as ‘Wet Planet’ (2012), ‘Slaves in the water’ (2018) or ‘Without alterations’ (2021). His French version of ‘The site of my recreation’ (‘Mon Jardin de Rêve’), on the roofs of Madrid, perfectly explains the crossing of cultures that occurs in his person.

A confluence that was finished defining when Villanueva went to study modern letters to Toulouse and, upon his return, decided to found his own editorial seal here: Demipage, ‘Mediapágina’ in Spanish. From Demipage he began to collaborate with Anaya, Oxford University or Santillana in the elaboration of textbooks, which allowed him to thoroughly enter the secrets of the edition, while configuring his own editorial proposal. Between 2000 and 2002, while making bowling as a sound technician with the Marismeños or José Luis Perales, began a catalog that today adds more than two hundred titles.

Give voice to heterodox creators, writers, poets, photographers, illustrators and musicians. Such was the effort with which David Villanueva founded Demipage. And the principle that continues to maintain twenty -five years later. All this around a very broad sense of ‘Francophony’. The inheritance of Jacques Derrida or Jean-Luc Nancy (if it has ever been able to consider mythomaniac, they say, they have been their myths), but also what a Belgian, a Romanian or an African can write in French. And in addition to that Francophony without borders, the search for literary quality and its complement to the quality in the edition. Starting with the care of translations. Texts that in France are popular and even very popular, and that here have a minority, but faithful audience.

And young authors and authors, awarded or discovered by the French publishing industry, so different from the Spanish, that they definitely “leave the pot.” Because good literature, he says, is one that in one way or another always comes out of the pot. Literature, perhaps, of small ambitions, but without a doubt of high flights, and that, as a sign of these new times that run from the pandemic, have young readers again as strategic allies against the “consumption literature.”

Behind the millennial of 15-M, he says, the boys and girls of the Zeta generation have learned that literature can be a good tool to understand a world that threatens to leave them out of the same world.

And to try to change it. Literature, also, with a definitive female accent, but the same from the expression of the writers as from that of the writers who speak from a ‘new masculinity’. There are the names, he says, by authors and authors such as Lisette Lombé, Laura Vazquez or Antoine Wauters to prove it.

Never neglect the classics, in collections always “with added value.” Something that allows you to be young, he says, those who bet on their new proposals for ‘Campos de Castilla’, ‘The ray that does not cease’ or ‘poet in New York’. What is true that the number of young readers in Spain has increased?

In his case there is no doubt, and there is also the eternal comparison with the country from which the Pyrenees separate us: before French readers were simply three times more than the Spaniards; Now they are ‘only’ twice and a half times. It would be said that we progress properly.