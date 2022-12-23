After several months, the continuity novel finally came to an end. Guillermo Ochoa with Club América, the goalkeeper of the Mexican team made the decision not to continue in Coapa and return to the Old Continent to play in the Italian Serie A with the salernitana as a free agent.
In this way, the cream-blue goal has begun with its festival of movements, since not only its starting goalkeeper would come out, but also his substitute, Oscar Jimenezwho is expected to be the starter in the debut of the Águilas in Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023, however, could still leave for the border with Club Tijuana, after the long-term injury of Jonathan Orozco.
For this reason, the board wasted no time and from the outset they already signed the youth Luis Angel Malagon who has experience at club level in Monarchs Morelia and Necaxa, as well as national teams.
The output of ‘Paco Memo‘ caused a snowball effect in the Nest, so there is a lot of speculation about who will be chosen to be the holder of the cream-blue goal. And one of the most related has been the goalkeeper of the Comarca Lagunera, Carlos Acevedo.
It has been said that the 26-year-old goalkeeper has a good chance of arriving in Mexico City and because of this, the player from Torreón has had to go out to testify in recent hours where he has mentioned that he is doing well in his current team and knows they are just rumours.
“They are still rumors, on these dates stove football is lived, I am very happy in Santos, very excited about the new tournament and I am working to the maximum to give results to my club”
– Carlos Acevedo.
