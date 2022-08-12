The road to Qatar shortens, from now on the countdown to the World Cup is exactly 100 days and counting. Thus, the teams will begin to define their final pieces with which they will seek to face the 2022 World Cup in the best possible way.
One of those representatives is precisely Gerardo Martino’s Tri, however, no major surprises are expected within the ‘Tata’ call, since it is known that the Argentine has clear up to 21 selected for the World Cup and only wait to define the final summons . Among them he has to choose the third goalkeeper behind Talavera and Ochoa and that the one with a certain advantage is Carlos Acevedo.
In recent months, Acevedo has not only closed the gap with Rodolfo Cota to be the third goalkeeper for El Tri, but it seems that he has placed ahead of the León goalkeeper. That is why the 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper would be the one chosen by ‘Tata’ Martino to guard the goal of the Mexican National Team for the duel against Paraguay, which will be outside the FIFA date and where Carlos would be the starting goalkeeper and even possible team captain.
