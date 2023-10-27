After more than 4 months off the field due to injury, Carlos Acevedo returned to activity last weekend with the Santos team, having a complex night since the former national team received 4 goals courtesy of América. And although he did not have much to do in the Eagles’ scoring, the goalkeeper is naturally expected to raise his level and make a difference in favor of the Torreón squad.
For Carlos, it will be key to have a brief readaptation and rediscover his best sporting version on the field, as there are two reasons for this: a return to the Mexican national team to compete fully with Guillermo Ochoa, and also, once again, his name has been there since to be one of the stars of the market, since the Mexican goalkeeper is in the sights of the three most popular teams in the country and Santos is open to completing his sale.
América, Cruz Azul and Chivas are looking for a goalkeeper for 2024. In the case of the eagles and the machine, they have goal options not born in Mexico such as Camilo Vargas and Tiago Volpi, but there is an option to avoid burning a letter as a foreigner with the goal, they would be happy to do so. For its part, Guadalajara has been dreaming of Acevedo for a couple of years and to date it is known that they are plotting routes to finally get the goalkeeper’s services, something that will not be easy for any of the three clubs, since his price It could reach a maximum of 10 million dollars.
