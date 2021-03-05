To the surprise of many, this Thursday, March 4, Carlos Enrique Banderas did not appear in the conduction of The Carloncho show on Radio Moda FM.

In his replacement, his partner took the reins of space Renzo winder, who did not comment on the lack of the main announcer.

The absence of ‘Carloncho’ in his radio program left open the possibility that he would be definitively withdrawn, as happened with the television magazine En boca de todos de América TV, where he carried out the driving duties together with Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Carlos Rondón .

This is due to the comments of a macho nature that the aforementioned character expressed on Monday, March 1, during his radio show, when he used food metaphors to objectify his ex-partners.

After the strong criticism and accusations received by users on social networks, the radio host expressed his public apologies on El show de Carloncho.

“I’m not trying to justify myself, I told an old joke (…). It may sound like fun to some, but at what cost. It didn’t sound bad, it sounded horrible, ”said the host on Tuesday, March 2.

Apart from that statement, the driver has not made any updates on his official social networks.

