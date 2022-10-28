This is the last week on the air of “On everyone’s lips” on América TV and the production decided to dedicate these days to remembering the trajectory of the program over the years. Therefore, they invited Carlonchodriver who was present in several seasons, but who was removed due to his constant scandals.

He was one of the star hosts of “On everyone’s lips” and won the affection of the public for his live occurrences. However, in 2021, the comedian was fired from Peruvian television after expressing sexist comments against his ex-partner Rosángela Espinoza.

“On everyone’s lips” receives Carloncho on set

This Thursday, October 27, Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla were very excited to receive Carloncho’s visit on the set of the program. The production of “On everyone’s lips” issued a note remembering the best moments that the announcer had.

“I am super happy. When she was behind, everything shook (…). I tell you the truth, it is that this time outside I have corrected myself a little. In every way I have corrected myself, ”she said at the beginning.

Tula Rodríguez answered him, although he made an infidence: “Well, you had an important season in this program. You were an important part of this program and obviously you had to be here Ricardo. Sorry, oh, Carloncho. Maju, save me.”

Carloncho was fired from “On everyone’s lips”

A listener contacted “El show de Carloncho” and questioned the announcer for assuring that he had never fallen in love. He did not hesitate to launch a macho phrase live and made reference to Rosángela Espinoza, with whom he had a relationship for several months.

Quickly, the comments were repudiated by the public, so “On everyone’s lips” decided to fire him from the program. This was confirmed by Ricardo Rondón: “Carloncho is not with us on the show. His situation is difficult due to his unfortunate comments in the media. Faced with a situation like this, which has no justification, the channel and ProTV Producciones have decided to separate it.”

Magaly Medina disapproves of Carloncho’s return to América TV

“Put on the batteries” had the presence of Carloncho, but after his expressions towards Rosángela Espinoza, Magaly Medina criticized the driver’s return to América TV: “They waited for everything to calm down.”

Maju Mantilla condemned Carloncho’s expressions

After the public apologies that Carloncho offered, Maju Mantilla took a few minutes from the program to make his opinion known on the subject: “As you say, when you are in the middle and there are many people who follow you and listen, you have to have a lot of responsibility and respect for what is said and there are things that cannot be justified, in terms of your actions, but it is important that you recognize, assume your mistakes and ask for forgiveness. There are young people who follow you, who take you as an example and model and cannot replicate things that should not be done or said.