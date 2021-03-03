Carlos Enrique Banderas, better known as ‘Carloncho’, was separated from driving On everyone’s lips for launching macho comments during the broadcast of his radio show. This was confirmed Ricardo Rondon this Wednesday, March 3.

“The situation of ‘Carloncho’ is complicated due to his regrettable comments in a media outlet. Faced with a situation like this, which obviously has no further justification, PRO TV he has decided to separate ‘Carloncho’ from En boca de todos “, he asserted.

“‘Carloncho’ is not only my co-worker, he is a person I respect and love very much, he is a friend, but friends also make mistakes and have to assume their responsibilities,” he added.

Finally, Ricardo Rondon said have hopes that ‘Carloncho’ acknowledge that you were wrong and never have a macho attitude again. “It is a pity, I hope that at some point things will be fixed for his good and he will not make such regrettable comments again,” he said.

‘Carloncho’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.