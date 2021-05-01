Carlos Enrique Banderas, known in the national show as Carloncho, shared an emotional message on his social networks after his mother received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

This Friday, April 30, the inoculation of adults over 70 years of age began in our country. Thousands of elderly people went to the nearest vaccinations to be immunized in this pandemic.

For this reason, the mother of the former driver of On everyone’s lips went to one of the premises to receive the vaccine.

Through Instagram, the communicator shared his joy by dedicating some tender words to his family member.

“ And after more than a year I have a respite, a breath, maybe a little calm. So many fears that are combined with optimism and that harbor hope ”, wrote Carloncho.

“And I know that it has not finished yet (first dose), but after a long time I was able to sleep calmly and without frights. I live with my parents (elderly), the objective was to take care of and protect them, “added the radio host.

Likewise, he described the care he took during this time to protect the health of his family members.

“I took distance, a mask at home and a year locked in my room (only at work). I do not call it sacrifice, for me it is commitment. And that, yes that, is my mission, “added the communicator, who is away from TV after the macho expressions against Rosángela Espinoza.

