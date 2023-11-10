Carlo Verdone: “Chased by someone with a bottleneck: at the Milan station I was more scared than in Rome”

“At the Milan station I took the last train to Rome and I actually got scared for a moment, more scared than at the one in Rome, which is saying something!” Thus Carlo Verdone recalled a recent departure from the central station of the Milanese city. Interviewed by Maria Latella on SkyTg24, the Roman comedian relived the episode.

“There were two who were killing each other with bottles, with wounds on them around eight in the evening, but then there was one who suddenly, mumbling words that I don’t even know, showed up with the neck of a bottle and he shouted things at me in a language I didn’t understand. I had to run down the stairs and quickly go to the train because it was half drunk and was running after me,” he said on the show “A Cena da Maria Latella”. “I don’t know what’s happening, it’s very difficult. Every city has his problems,” concluded Verdone, who returned with the second season of “Vita da Carlo”.