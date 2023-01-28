The news of Carlo Tavecchio’s death spread throughout the country in the early hours of today: he had led the FIGC until 2017

In the early hours of this morning, Saturday 28 January 2023, the news of the disappearance of Charles Tavecchio. He was 79 years old and was known in the world of sport and in particular in that of football, for having been the President of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) from 2014 to 2017.

Born in Lambro Bridge, a small town in the province of Como, on 13 July 1943, he graduated in Accounting and began working as a manager at the Banca di Credito dell’Alta Brianza. At the age of only 33, left office, he is a candidate to mayor of his municipality, on the Christian Democrat list, being elected and maintaining his mandate for four consecutive times.

In 1974 he entered the world of football for the first time, resulting in one of the founders of the Polisportiva di Ponte Lambro and for the following 16 years he will be the President of the local team, theASD Pontelambrese.

In 1987 he also entered football institutions for the first time, becoming manager of the Football Association and in particular Regional Councilor of the Lombardy of the National Amateur League (LND). In 1992, from Councilor he became Vice President of the aforementioned League and in 1996, President.

The climb continues and in 1999, following the resignation of Elio Giulivi, it becomes president of the national NLD. In 2007 he grew up again and became National Vice President of FIGC (Italian Football Federation).

Carlo Tavecchio President of the FIGC

Carlo Tavecchio reaches the peak of his career in the summer of 2014, when following the resignation of Giancarlo Firwho arrived immediately after the elimination of the Italian national football team from the World Cup in Brazil, is a candidate as his successor.

In full election period to ascend to the presidency, lose some consensus by way of one phrase pronounced by the same and defined by some as racist.

Despite everything and following investigations, on 11 August 2014 he was elected with 63.63% of the votes as new President of the Federation. In March 2017 he was confirmed, but a little later, in November of the same year, thanks to the failure of the national football team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he decided to present his resignation.

CONI president Giovanni Malagò initially took his place, only to be replaced by the current president Gabriel Gravina.

Since January of 2021, it was got back to be the President of the LND Lombardya position he had already held in the past, until 1999.