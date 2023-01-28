Former FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio has died. He was 79 years old. At the head of the Football Federation from 2014 to 2017, he resigned after the failure of the national team led by Giampiero Ventura to qualify for the Russia World Cup. For many years Tavecchio had been head of the National Amateur League. Two years ago he returned to the football world assuming the leadership of the Lombardy Regional Committee, his region.

The last public release two weeks ago on the occasion of the assembly of the Lnd Lombardia, then some pulmonary problems and the sudden worsening of his conditions which led him to hospitalization in a Brianza hospital last Wednesday. Death in the night. The funeral will take place on Monday 30 January in Ponte Lambro, his birthplace.