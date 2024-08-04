Carlo Taormina investigated in Naples for corruption in judicial acts: “My head handed over to the prosecutors”. And there is a clash with the Criminal Chambers

These are hot days for the lawyer Charles Taorminaa very well-known criminal lawyer involved in cases of enormous media sensation such as the Cogne crime. Currently investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for corruption in judicial acts, he responds harshly to the attacks of the Irpinia Criminal Chambers. In a note, the lawyer defends himself from the accusations made by some colleagues, who according to him have violated professional secrecy and made unfounded accusations to protect themselves. “I read a statement from the Criminal Chambers – he writes – who attack me for having announced complaints for slander, and not only that, against some colleagues who have massacred me and, violating professional secrecy and accusing me of the worst filth to save their skin, without understanding anything of the factual and legal reality with which one must confront, have handed over my head to a public prosecutor who asked for it”.

THE Irpinia criminal lawyers they report that three lawyers have been given to the public opinion. “It is a few days ago – they write – the press release by Carlo Taormina in which, in asking the prosecutor of Naples, Nicholas Gratteri, the protection of his person and professionalism since the news of an investigation against him, announced a program of complaints and slander complaints against three lawyers from Avellino, his colleagues Perillo, D’Archi and Provvido, guilty in his opinion of having made false statements against of the lawyer in the context of a delicate investigation by the Naples DDA Prosecutor’s Office, thus determining the provisional charges formulated by that Judicial Office against Taormina himself”.

The lawyer emphasizes that if the if the accusations were founded and he had had something to reproach himself for, his reaction would have been different. “I did everything to avoid this drift. But unedifying feelings – which I do not want to qualify precisely out of respect for the legal profession to which the Criminal Chambers rightly invite me – have have made slanderous accusations against me. They accuse me of having instigated false testimony compared to people I have never seen or known, while those who attack me have seen and known themselves.”

“We believe absolutely necessary, in expressing unconditional solidarity with the three Irpinia lawyers who were literally thrown to public opinion as slanderers, – they write again – strongly stigmatize the press’s anticipation of news that should remain secret or, specifically, of defensive and legal initiatives that inevitably involve very serious consequencesfrom a media perspective and, therefore, from a human and professional perspective, against and to the detriment of three citizens (and professionals) to whom a complaint for slander is announced through the press as well as reports to the professional orders to which he belongs without, obviously, specifying anything else”.

But Taormina also rejects the accusations relating to the preventive hearings pursuant to art. 391bis cpp: “They claim that these I should not have exercised the lawyer’s prerogatives. It is not clear why. I understand and accept the appeal of the Criminal Chambers, but I am been maliciously smeared by those who did it just to try to avoid being held accountable for their own sins. And I also want to say that this attitude of some colleagues towards me in this Avellino trial, in which I have conducted a counter-accusation which I consider to be as unfounded as defamatoryit has been going on for a long time, as if I had disturbed a favorite arrangement”.

“I am just happy to be able to say – concludes Taormina – that the After two and a half years of trial, the court had to release all the defendants and I take credit, along with others, for having contributed to bringing justice. I apologize to everyone but the media pillory that colleagues have brought upon me And the attack they gave with slander which have had an interim effect but which they will collapse miserably, he could not let me remain inert and not let those responsible pass on what I am experiencing first-hand”.