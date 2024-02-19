Carlo Rovelli on “La Lettura” lashes out against Artificial Intelligence

Yesterday Carlo Rovelli wrote in “La Lettura”, the Sunday insert of Corriere della Seraa strange article that one would undoubtedly not expect from a physicist, a quantum physicist and a renowned author of successful books.

But Rovelli's writing, in some ways, is an example of a mentality, of a certain way of being, of a scientific Weltanschauung contaminated by political vision or, indeed, worse, by ideology. His article is a cocktail that is three quarters technical and one quarter ideological.

The physicist from Verona takes care of it of the topic of the moment and that is the so-called Generative Artificial Intelligence and to do so without repeating old and stale arguments he is forced to introduce a bit of novelty and so he quotes Ludwig Wittgenstein and Noam Chomsky, we imagine immediately losing quite a few readers, especially in a literary insert but we appreciate his courage.

Let us not delve into the differences between the “first Wittgenstein” and the “second Wittgenstein” and, above all, let us stay away from iconic phrases such as Wovon man nicht sprechen kann, darüber muss man schweigen, that is, “about what one is not aware of able to speak, one must remain silent” one of the least understood and manipulated phrases in the history of philosophy. Likewise, let's keep a safe distance from Chomsky's generative-transformational grammars, especially in the post-Sanremo era.

Rovelli in his article, after this bold flash of philosophy of language, suddenly turns to ideology and he says that in the end Artificial Intelligence is something overrated, glorified, almost a passing fad that you fall in love with for a certain period of time but that is not destined to last. An unclean daughter of Silicon Valley capitalism.

In his opinion he is certainly influenced by a scholar like Chomsky, one of the world leaders of the left to whom Rovelli has never made a secret of belonging. Rovelli tries to diminish the importance of the Advent of this Intelligence, daughter of Man, reducing it to the fashion of the moment. AI is an epiphenomenon that has a precise date of birth, at least for the public, namely November 2022 when the world realized that there was a “program”, ChatGPT, which “answered any question” that a human or, why not, another machine wanted to address them. It can tell us how to cook a chicken or it can solve a system of nonlinear partial differential equations in a second. Actually ChatGPT has its basis in search engines, or rather in a specific one, namely Google of which it is the evolution.

But compared to it, AI eats and feeds on the web – that is, on the billions of terabytes contained within it – and then applies a stochastic procedure on computational linguistics and becomes “generative”. In every second, in every moment, even now as you are reading this, AI devours endless quantities of data and does so with impressive continuity. AI is tireless, AI doesn't sleep, AI never stops, it only thinks about incorporating data and becoming increasingly intelligent.

It recalls a science fiction story, a real gem called “Flowers for Algernon”, written by Daniel Keyes and from which an equally famous film “Charly's Two Worlds” was based, directed by Ralph Nelson and which even won an Oscar in 1960 It is a scientific experiment in which a mentally retarded man competes with a little mouse, Algernon, in terms of intelligence. Thanks to a neuronal graft Charly manages to beat Algernon in cognitive tests but it turns out that the process is reversible and the brilliant new genius of computational linguistics will regress again towards the dullness of a laboratory mouse.

Well AI is like that, only the process is irreversible. AI is not like Charly, AI will never go back. Rather, it recalls the process of cognitive growth described by the Jesuit scientist and philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, who some consider to be the “patron saint of the Internet”, the creator of the concept of the Noosphere and the “Omega Point” towards which evolution tends and which has many points in common with the AI ​​Technological Singularity.

But coming back to Rovelliin the concluding part of his article, launches into an intemperate attack against Artificial Intelligence and its generative mechanisms. In short, the physicist is dissatisfied because AI is not a healthy natural product, like a friendly beetroot, but is something, in fact, artificial, showing that there is a bit of confusion between the concepts of natura naturata and natura naturans, with all due respect of Spinoza and his philosophy.

And in fact AI can be considered part of the human evolutionary process not separated from its creator/creature, i.e. Man. Is AI conscious? You might say so, given that he passed the Turing test. But is consciousness a qualitative or quantitative process? When does quantity transform into quality in an Engelianly determined process? For those interested, I talked about these concepts in one of my books, “Transhumanism: a philosophy for 21st century man” published in 2010 but which already talks about Artificial Intelligence which was then called Neural Learning Networks and is now called Machine Learning.