The world of football, but not only, mourns Carlo Mazzone. The historic Serie A coach died today, 19 August 2023, at the age of 86 in his native Ascoli. The Roman coach made the history of the Italian top division by being the most present coach. On the occasion of the first day of Serie A, starting today, a minute’s silence will be held on all pitches in memory of him. Meanwhile, in these hours the teams (coached by him and not), the presidents and the players who grew up with him are leaving moving messages on social networks. Here are some:

Brescia: “You will always be in our hearts”

“Goodbye Mister, you will always be in the heart of Brescia”.

Pirlo: “I owe you a lot”

“I owe you so much. I am proud to have met you and that you have made me grow as a man and as a footballer. Once again, thanks for everything, Carletto”.

Bruno Conti: “Have a nice trip, Carletto”

The greeting of the Rome manager, Bruno Conti: “Have a good trip, Carletto. Always in our hearts”.

Materazzi: “I will never forget you”

“Mister, you decided to prank me on my 50th birthday, but know that I would NEVER FORGET about you anyway!!! Rest in peace”.

Monza: “We’ll miss you”

“AC Monza participates in the mourning of the family for the death of Carlo Mazzone, coach who holds the record of 792 benches in Serie A. A great character of our football, who has always lived with passion and genuineness. We will miss you Carletto”.

Fiorentina: “United in the pain of the world of football”

Fiorentina joins the pain for the death of Carlo Mazzone: “President Rocco Commisso, his family and all of Fiorentina join the pain of the world of football for the death of Carlo Mazzone. The Club expresses its deepest condolences to his family.”

Rosella Sensi: “Huge Roma player who made football history”

“A huge pain. An unbridgeable space. A great coach, a great man, a huge Roma player is leaving today. You coached our Roma, dad’s first. But you made the history of all of Italian football by showing values ​​that are hard to find today in the world of sport, making everyone love you. A gentle giant, a master. I will always remember you with great affection Mr. You will all be missed.” This is how Rosella Sensi remembers Carlo Mazzone on Facebook.

Udinese: “Hello Carletto”

“Udinese Calcio expresses its condolences for the passing of Carlo Mazzone, legend of Italian football and one of the most loved coaches of our movement. From the Club, condolences and closeness to his family. Hi Carlito.”

Baggio with a photo and a broken heart

A photo together and a broken heart. This is how Roberto Baggio remembers Carlo Mazzone, the coach who coached him in Brescia, relaunching him after yet another injury. Just in Mazzone’s Brescia, Baggio ended his career as a footballer. The Divine Codino published a photo on Facebook that portrays him together with the coach and the post with the words ‘Rip coach’ combined with two emoticons: two hands joined in prayer and a broken heart.

Gravina: “Mazzone serious and humane professional”

For the death of Carlo Mazzone also comes the condolences of the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina: “We salute a true icon of Italian football, a man animated by profound values ​​and principles, a prepared, courageous and passionate coach. He invented a unique style embodying seriousness and humanity at the same time. We won’t forget it.”

Bologna: “Thank you for your genuine football”

Bologna was coached in three different periods by Carlo Mazzone. And the club thanks him for having given a “genuine” football.

Roma: “Forever an immense good”

Carlo Mazzone coached Roma for three seasons. Here is the message from the Giallorossi club: “Hello Mister. We will always love you immensely. Go Rome”

Totti: “Father, mister and master”

“Father, mister, master. Simply Carlo Mazzone. Eternally thank you Mister”. This is the memory of the historic captain of Rome, Francesco Totti, on the day of the disappearance of the 86-year-old coach.