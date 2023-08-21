Citizen mourning in Ascoli for the funeral of Carlo Mazzone, footballer and historic coach who died on Saturday at the age of 86. A giant screen was set up in Piazza del Popolo to allow everyone to follow the ceremony. Many tributes from sports clubs and fans. “He was an extraordinary person. For many players I think he coached he was a father,” says former footballer and coach Alessandro Calori. Watch the video
