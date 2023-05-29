After announcing the breakup with Nicole Santinelli, through the direct on Instagram, Charles Mancini becomes the protagonist of further unpublished statements. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There relation between Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini it was short, In fact, the former tronista has decided to leave her now ex-boyfriend in the lurch. to spread theannouncement was himself through a direct published on his Instagram profile in which he appeared in tears.

24 hours after theepisodethe former suitor of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi let himself go to a new outlet. In this way Carlo started to speak:

I’ve been thinking a lot about what in absolute good faith prompted me to go live yesterday, which was certainly not futile gossip. Rather the fear that Nicole would receive exaggerated and unfair criticism. I instinctively felt her as a priority and I acted accordingly, without thinking about it, because I love her immensely.

Later he wanted to make some clarifications on the matter to simply give his version of events:

Since the news would have come out anyway, I just decided to give my version. Perhaps too instinctively, but certainly moved by this sole protection intent and I put my face into it as always! Then if someone does not believe that he did it for this is not my problem. I think my sincere emotion at that moment is more than enough proof of my good faith. She is an amazing woman and she respected me with her honesty and her forthrightness.

Finally, with these words the former suitor ended his speech: