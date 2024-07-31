The long trail of blood that continues to dramatically dot the Italian streets in this hot summer season does not seem to stop. This time, the one who sadly pays the price is a non-commissioned officer of the Air Force stationed in Foggia, Carlo Giangregorioaged 37. The man was the victim of a fatal road accident yesterday, July 30, on the State Road 90 bis in Santo Spirito, in Casalbore, a municipality in the Avellino area. Unfortunately, the attempts by rescuers to save his life were in vain: the 37-year-old died in the helicopter ambulance, during transport to the hospital.

Carlo Giangregorio is dead

The dynamics of the accident that cost Carlo Giangregorio his life

The fatal road accident that caused the death of Carlo Giangregorio, a non-commissioned officer of the Air Force in Foggia, occurred yesterday, Tuesday 30 July.

The man was walking along the State Road 90 bis in the Santo Spirito area, in Casalbore, when, for reasons still being investigated, the 37-year-old’s car she collided violently with a truck. An extremely violent impact that left no escape for the victim.

The emergency services were immediately alerted and arrived very quickly at the scene of the accident. Giangregorio remained trapped in the wreckage of the passenger compartment: the intervention of the fire brigade teams from the detachments of Grottaminarda and Aryan Irpino to free the Air Force non-commissioned officer. The 118 rescuers who immediately took charge of him applied a compressive dressing, intubated him and transferred him to their colleagues in the air rescue. Unfortunately, the man is died during transport.

One of the two occupants of the truck suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital Frangipane-Bellizzi.

The condolences

A great lover of flight, so much so that he made it his job, Carlo Giangregorio was also a bicycle fan. Just last Sunday, the man had taken part in a race in the Frosinone area. With these words he remembered him L’sports club of which the non-commissioned officer was a member:

“Today the company loses a great friend, a companion in many adventures and above all always smiling and sunny despite life having given him hard times. He always managed to involve everyone with his desire to live, a shining example of a great warrior and fighter, you have always stood out for your way of doing things”.