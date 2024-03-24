Maggio Fiorentino, the era of Carlo Fuortes begins

The era of Carlo Fuortes begins at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, signed the decree appointing the former CEO of Rai as the new superintendent. Fuortes takes office after about a year of commissionership of the opera-symphonic foundation, entrusted to Onofrio Cutaia, who in a short time has restored the economic accounts and made up for the budget hole of the management entrusted in 2019 to Alexander Pereira (who ended up under investigation by the judiciary for embezzlement due to 'cheerful expenses'). The first important public commitment for the new superintendent will be the opening ceremony of the 86th May Festival set for April 13, with the symphony concert directed by maestro Daniele Gatti.

Fuortes' arrival also coincides with a statutory change: the foundation has two vice-presidents for the first time: the vicar Valdo Spini, appointed by the Tuscany Region, and Gennaro Galdo, representing the Ministry of Culture. Carlo Fuortes, 64 years old, was chosen by the Board of Directors of the Florentine opera foundation, chaired by the mayor Dario Nardella, from a shortlist of three candidates. In his long career he was general director of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni and the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome.

From 2003 to 2015 he was managing director of the Auditorium Parco della Musica in the capital, from 2012 to 2013 extraordinary commissioner of the Petruzzelli in Bari. In December 2013 he took on the role of superintendent of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, which he left in 2021 when he was appointed CEO of Rai, resigning on 8 May 2023. On 1 August 2023 he was appointed superintendent of the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, but only after a month and a half did the Court order the immediate reinstatement of Stéphane Lissner and The former CEO of Rai lost his job. Since then Fuortes' name has circulated as superintendent of various theaters, including La Scala.

“I am aware of the responsibilities that await me and the tasks that this position entails – said Fuortes – Although it is too early to announce programs, I will commit to working for a new cultural and artistic project, which can confirm the extraordinary role of this great theatre, through the artistic excellence of the programming but also thanks to its operational sustainability , economic and financial. I know I can count on two artistic companies, the Orchestra and the Choir, of absolute international value; under the guidance of Daniele Gatti, principal conductor to whom I am personally and professionally linked, and maestro Zubin Mehta, conductor emeritus, one of the greatest conductors of all time”

“Alongside the Orchestra and the Choir, I know I can rely on all the people who are part of the Maggio, from the technicians of the various sectors, to the administrators who are engaged in their work every day with competence and professionalism. All this convinces me of the enormous potential of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and allows me to say that mine is not a bet, but a certainty that will bear excellent results, worthy of the history of the Maggio”, concluded Fuortes.