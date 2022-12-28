Genoa – Strike at the Carlo Felice on 31 December, coinciding with the premiere of the operetta “Il pipistrello” by Johann Strauss II, scheduled for 5pm.

The Slc Cgil trade union calls for abstention from work, after a meeting with the superintendent of the Carlo Felice Claudio Orazi and an assembly with theater workers.

union secretary, Fabio Allegrettiexplains that at the center of the dispute that led to the strike being called is the situation of “about thirty precarious workers, in particular masks and make-up artists, for whom after so many years there are no prospects or improvement in economic treatment and regulatory, nor stabilization. And then – add the trade unionist – there is also the question of the technicians, for whom we are asking for better contracts than those being made now”.

The strike could jeopardize the debut of the operetta on Saturday or, at least, the regular staging of the show.