King Charles III evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore cottage in Windsor and offered accommodation to his brother Andrea. This was revealed today by The Sun, underlining how this further questions the presence of the younger son and his wife at the sovereign’s coronation in May. Buckingham Palace made no comment. According to the BBC, the affair is considered a private family matter.

The cottage, a ten-room cottage on the property of the Royal Castle of Windsor, it was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II to the couple. After the decision to abandon royal duties and move to California, Harry and Meghan had kept the cottage as their residence in England. In January, shortly after the release of “Spare”Harry’s explosive autobiography full of attacks on the royal family, However, Buckingham Palace has notified the eviction. And the Sussexes have already started organizing the move of their furniture to California.

Charles III intends to hand over the house to his brother Andrea, in disgrace after allegations of sexual intercourse with a minor. Excluded from the public duties of the royal family, Andrea should also see his prerogative reduced, according to news that has emerged in recent weeks and confirmed by the BBC. For this reason he would no longer be able to bear the costs of his current residence, the Royal lodge mansion, which is still located in Windsor park. Carlo would have offered his brother the smaller Frogmore cottage, but according to The Sun Andrea is putting his foot down to avoid the move.