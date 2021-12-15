Alex Belli came out of the house of the Big Brother Vip, disqualified after breaking the anticovid rules by hugging his wife Delia Duran. The model had entered the house to definitively end the story with him after the umpteenth kisses he had with Soleil in home.

But the actor at that point decided to break the rules and go out with her without even saying goodbye to his teammates. Telenovela over? Not a chance. He thought about fueling the story Carlo Cuozzo, the 24-year-old Neapolitan entrepreneur who was paparazzi a week ago with Delia while they exchanged a fiery kiss.

Source: web

At home no one spoke of betrayal but immediately Alex himself said it was a way to make him jealous. And instead Carlo decided to publish in his stories Instagram a shot that shows her still in the company of Delia, but this time in bed together. Delia, in the shot, is turned from behind and in bed. The photo is presumably taken by Carlo, which would therefore prove that the two were in bed together. Below the photo the caption reads: “We’ll talk about it tomorrow” – tagging Alex Belli.

But that’s not all: in the subsequent stories posted on Instagram, Carlo Cuozzo publishes a private conversation with Delia: “I repeat that it is all true”, he writes in support. Finally send a message to Alex Belli: “It was mine, it will still be mine.”

What will Alex’s reaction be at this point? Will he still believe in the falsity of the story or will he be convinced that it is all true? Obviously assuming that it is. We are used nowadays to hear all sorts of gossip in order to get people to talk and write in newspapers and online. So it’s really all possible. We await the next act which will certainly not be long in coming.

The article Carlo Cuozzo publishes a photo in bed with Delia and challenges Alex: “It’s mine” comes from Bigodino.



#Carlo #Cuozzo #publishes #photo #bed #Delia #challenges #Alex