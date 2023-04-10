Carlo Cracco, something is not working. Alarming numbers

There Michelin star which has earned the restaurant in Gallery of Milan opened in February of 2018 does not save his founderthe well-known chef Carlo Craccofrom the red. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the company was held in Milan in Corso Italia Felix Ltdwhich owns the Milanese restaurant, wholly controlled by Cracco Investments of which Cracco himself is sole director. The meeting served to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of 409 thousand eurosslightly lower than that of 524 thousand euros of the previous year, which has been brought back. In this world the accumulated liabilities in five years of management has risen to over 4.6 millionagainst reserves of 4.8 million, so much so that the net assets it went further thinned out at 246 thousand euros.

The balance of the starred Milanese restaurant of Cracco which also highlighted a revenue growth year on year from 3.3 to 4.3 million, but also saw i production costs rise from 4 to 4.8 million. The Felix has total debts For 7.3 million of which 3.1 million to suppliers and 3.8 million to banks. The latter are what is left over from a loan of 6 million disbursed in 2018 by Banca Popolare di Sondrio, whose reimbursement of the capital line was suspended – due to the pandemic – from March 2020 to October of the following year.

