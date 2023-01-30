Carlo Cracco is back at the helm of Dinner Club. The second season of the Amazon Prime Video format is available from February 17 (the first four episodes) and from February 24 (the two final episodes). Protagonists of recipes and culinary treasures of our country will be Antonio Albanese, Paola Cortellesi, Marco Giallini and Luca Zingaretti, naturally accompanied by the starred chef.

The well-known chef’s announcement was made on Che Tempo che fa where a visibly worried Fabio Fazio asked a very personal question. With the Turin comedian who, noticing an appearance that is too dry for the chef, he presses: “Did you see how thin he is?”. Fabio doesn’t let it slip away. “It’s true, you’ve lost weight Carlo… why?”. Cracco admits: “Perhaps it’s the fault of too much work…”. After farewell to Masterchef he did not say goodbye to TV, continuing to reconcile his restaurant business with participation in shows that have to do with the world of food.

Cracco had announced that he would retire from Masterchef precisely because he would have to concentrate on his activities, on his restaurants. The chef has also had a difficult time following the loss of one of the Michelin stars. During the interview he does nothing but confirm a period which was perhaps difficult for him and which led him to concentrate on work. However, Littizzetto immediately runs to the chef’s aid, saying that Fazio has also lost 6 kilos in recent months.

Cracco also spoke of the crisis of young people in the restaurant world: “Never before are kids leaving hotel school as in this moment. There are no longer members as in the past and this should make us think”. “These guys are asking us if there is a future in the restaurant world and we have to give them some answers”. What matters most to young people entering the world of work is the issue of balancing work and private life. “It is a profession that does not allow smart working, it is a job made up of services. If we want people to go on holiday or to visit us, someone will have to do it”, explains Cracco. “However, it is our job to make it as sustainable as possible”.