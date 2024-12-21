Carlo Costanzia has visited the set of Friday! after becoming a father with his partner, Alejandra Rubioon December 6, the day little Carlo Jr. arrived.

During these weeks the couple has not given too many details about their first days in this new stage, however, Carlo has opened up with collaborators and has revealed how he faces his role as a father and if the claims are true. crisis rumors with the daughter of Terelu Campos.

“The first thing I want to do is deny that I’m not going anywhere. I am not going to leave my son alone or my son’s mother alone at any time, especially when he has just been born. I’m not going to go to Survivors and I have no contact with my ex,” stressed the son of Sea Flowers.

Furthermore, Terelu’s son-in-law explains that many of the comments towards their relationship are completely false, something that he sees as unfair in the state his girlfriend is in: “I think It’s not fair to put a pregnant mother through for these moments of tension. “He wouldn’t wish it on any mother or anyone.”

“This only brings us together”

“Alejandra is a person who, for her age, She is very mature and has very clear things.it’s something that surprises me. I’m sorry for the people who want to separate us, but this only brings us together,” said the actor, proud of his partner.

Regarding everything that has been said about their relationship in recent months, Carlo has maintained that communication is important: “I think it bothers us both to the same extent. We talk about everything, we are transparent with each other and We know when something comes out. Unfortunately there is always some question about whether something is like that, but there are no discussions“.

For her part, Terelu, who coincided with her son-in-law on the set, advised Carlo that, given the rumors, he should act. “a shell”which is the way in which the collaborator has combated all the rumors towards her during these years.

“What surprised me the most It’s maturity that he has, the truth is, for his age, the firmness that he has. She is a fighter. As a mother, I need a bib. “It’s the most beautiful thing that can happen to you,” he said smiling. In addition, he wanted to clarify that the little one’s first Christmas will be spent at his mother-in-law’s house, Terelu, with Carmen Borrego.