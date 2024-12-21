Two weeks after becoming a father with his partner Alejandra Rubio, Carlo Costanzia He is going to end the year having already talked about what his first days as a father have been like. After leaving for the first time to give statements at the hospital door after the daughter of Terelu Campos gave birth to little Carlo, Terelu dared to speak before anyone else on television about what the arrival of the new member of the family had meant. The Telecinco program ‘De Viernes!’ Thus, he gave the public one of the first interviews about the baby and the controversy that the supposedly conflicted family experienced after his birth.

Now, and after confirming that there would be no exclusive on the covers of gossip magazines, Carlo Costanzia has overtaken his girlfriend and sat first on the set of the magazine format. Santi Acosta and Bea Archidona to tell how he is coping with being a father and clarify all the doubts that have arisen about the time they share with their relatives when apparently the baby’s grandparents continue not to see each other or coincide in the same space. The actor left nothing out last night and even confirmed several pieces of news. Faced with finding out live that his ex-partner Jeimy Baez will be a contestant on ‘GH Duo 3’, Carlo spoke out and confirmed that he will not participate in ‘Survivors’ and that the documentary that portrays him and Alejandra as new parents is underway.

“It is an experience of two new parents with an exceptional situation,” Costanzia advanced about the view that the audiovisual project that was rumored to be preparing would take. About the experience of being a father for the first time for two weeks now, the son of Sea Flowers He has spoken to the program’s collaborators and told how excited he is to have the little boy with whom he shares a name in his arms as a family tradition. «You have to take advantage of every moment. Two weeks have passed, time flies,” he began by saying about the days they have already spent at home after leaving the hospital.

Without hesitation, the young man only had words of hope to speak of the personality of his son in common with Alejandra. Without going unnoticed by the presenters the smile that was on his face throughout the night, Carlo said that the baby “behaves very well” and is a “glutton” and “whirlwind.” For Alejandra’s part, the actor stated that he was surprised to see how his girlfriend behaved the first times with the child at a time when both “are feeling very well and are recovering little by little” from the scheduled birth. “He manages so well that sometimes I ask him if he has a child hiding there,” Carlo confessed as a joke about his partner’s role as a mother.









Carlo also opened up about the good and bad things he’s experiencing with fatherhood. «Seeing him, seeing him made me pout, it is not the same as seeing him through ultrasounds. It has been much nicer than I imagined. We were all very emotional, although I think Alejandra cried a little more. As for the grandparents, they were also very excited. “I didn’t count each person’s tears, but they were moved,” he said about the emotion that overwhelmed the family. «Life has changed me positively. For now, until he decides otherwise, the child will be anonymous,” he wanted to make it clear, who also confessed that what is worst for him is sleep. «I don’t sleep at all. I still sleep in the center, and I sleep less because I am away from my family. “It’s what we have to do and there’s little left,” he acknowledged that he must deal with the sentence he carries until March.

Despite everything, the couple lives happily and excitedly and so do the grandparents. Although the four of them went to the hospital when they could, Carlo does not reject the fact that they will never meet because “the protagonist is the baby, if it has to happen it will happen.” He has also assured that both Mar and Terelu are doing well as grandmothers. «We have named Terelu the bed at home with her name. Every time my stomach growls he appears at home with 80 Tupperware, I can’t say anything, it’s incredible,” he commented about the first days of the new stage in his mother-in-law’s life. «I am very much in love. “Now I see her as the mother of my son and it is the most beautiful thing I could have,” he ended his interview by declaring the love he has for his daughter when there is speculation of possible crises.