Carlo Calenda's “very sad” Christmas: “I can't eat anything”

“It will be a very sad Christmas Eve”: this was declared by Action leader Carlo Calenda in an interview in which he revealed that he had undergone surgery.

Speaking on Rtl 102.5, in fact, the former minister stated: “I had to have an operation, they cut me open like a cod, I'm not able to eat anything. It will be a very sad eve.”

Then speaking of politics, Carlo Calenda said that “we need to end the season of bipolarism, vote for a republican proposal like Action which thinks that competence is an absolute value and force the centre-right and centre-left to a pragmatic agenda, without tips like the superbonus, which puts a hand to the fundamentals of Italy”.

And on the rule approved by the Chamber which introduces the ban on the “full or extract” publication of the text of the precautionary custody order, the Action leader spoke of a “fair measure”. Impossible defendants with wiretaps to the press cannot be fed before the trial. Do you remember what happened to Guidi? Personal life destroyed, never tried. It is a principle of civilization.”