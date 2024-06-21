Carlo Calenda underwent surgery, the social message after the operation: «Affected but everything is fine»

Selfie from the hospital bed for Carlo Calenda, at the end of a long-planned surgery: “Affected but everything is fine. Thanks for the affectionate messages” writes the parliamentarian and leader of Action on Instagram, accompanying a photo of him smiling but worn out by the operation.

On Friday morning Calenda had also announced via social media: “I will be out of action for a few days due to surgery that I postponed due to the election campaign.”